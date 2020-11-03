Motorist, 70, admits seriously injuring child in hit-and-run at Dundee pedestrian crossing

A pensioner has admitted seriously injuring a child in a hit-and-run incident.

Ann Thomson, of Princes Street, collided with the child at a pedestrian crossing on May 30 after driving through a red light on Pitkerro Road, then left the scene.

She was not present for the Dundee Sheriff Court hearing but defence solicitor John Boyle confirmed her guilty plea.

The 70-year-old admitted driving carelessly by failing to comply with the red light and colliding with and seriously injuring the child.

Thomson also failed to stop and give her details, and failing to provide the identity of the car’s driver.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence until December for social work reports.