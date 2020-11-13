Motorcyclist taken to Ninewells following incident in Stobswell

A motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital following a road traffic incident in Stobswell.

Police and ambulance crews were on the scene shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

Residents said the rider of the bike was treated near the busy intersection at Dura Street and Forfar Road before being taken to hospital.

One local said the area was “awash” with blue flashing lights as he was making his way home at around 10pm.

He added: “The road wasn’t completely closed but police were forced to direct traffic while paramedics tended to the rider.

“There were police officers dotted all over the place on Forfar Road, Pitkerro Road and Dura Street.

“Hopefully the rider of the bike makes a full recovery.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Forfar Road in Dundee at 9.25pm on Thursday after a road traffic incident involving a motorbike.

“The cyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”