Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Dundee

Emergency services were called to the Arbroath Road after a two-vehicle collision shortly after 5pm today.

The incident took place near the junction with Old Craigie Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

The biker was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a “precaution” following the incident.

One member of the public said a number of people had rushed to assist whilst there was “lots of debris” lying on the road.

He added: “I saw a motorcyclist lying at the junction of Old Craigie Road. No police had arrived at that time.

“A lady was directing traffic to keep the area moving, some people were standing around the motorcyclist.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “We were called around 5.20pm to a report of a crash in Arbroath Road, Dundee, on Wednesday, 22, April, involving a car and a motorbike.

He added: “The driver of the motorbike has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”