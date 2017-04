A man was left seriously hurt after a crash on a Tayside road.

Emergency services were called to the smash between a motorbike and a car on the A912 near to Bridge of Earn.

The collision happened at about 4pm, close to the Baiglie Inn.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for further treatment. The occupants of the car were unhurt.