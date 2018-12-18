Motorcyclist struck by hit-and-run driver on Dundee’s Kingsway

A motorcyclist has been injured in a hit-and-run in Dundee.

The biker was struck on Kingsway East at the junction with Moffat Road at 11.30pm Sunday.

The man was thrown from his bike and sustained slight injuries.

The car failed to stop at the scene.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “About 11.30pm on Sunday December 16 a motorcyclist was involved in a road traffic collision with a car.

“He was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained slight injuries – the car involved failed to stop at the time.

“As part of the inquiry Police Scotland are keen to speak to any witnesses to the collision and in particular appeal to the driver of the motor car involved to contact Police Scotland on 101 or talk to any police officer.”