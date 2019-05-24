Motorcyclist injured as collision closes busy Perthshire road amid big emergency response

A Perthshire road is closed after a collision involving a car and motorcycle.

Two police units, two ambulance vehicles and a fire engine are on the scene after an accident on the A93 in Guldtown, on the main road linking Perth and Coupar Angus.

A motorcyclist is being treated but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident, which took place at around 1pm.

A police spokesman said traffic is being diverted via St Martins.