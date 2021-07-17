News / Dundee Motorcyclist hit by taxi performing careless U-turn in Dundee By Ciaran Shanks July 17, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: July 17, 2021, 10:20 am The accident happened on Harefield Road A motorcyclist was left with a dislocated shoulder and a broken wrist after being hit by a taxi driver performing a U-turn. William Kinmond was struck by Allan McIntosh’s car on Harefield Road, Dundee, at the junction of Balfield Road. McIntosh, 59, escaped a driving ban after pleading guilty to careless driving at Dundee Sheriff Court. Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie explained how McIntosh executed the manoeuvre after a passenger asked to be driven in the opposite direction. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe