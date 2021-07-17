Motorcyclist hit by taxi performing careless U-turn in Dundee

A motorcyclist was left with a dislocated shoulder and a broken wrist after being hit by a taxi driver performing a U-turn.

William Kinmond was struck by Allan McIntosh’s car on Harefield Road, Dundee, at the junction of Balfield Road.

McIntosh, 59, escaped a driving ban after pleading guilty to careless driving at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie explained how McIntosh executed the manoeuvre after a passenger asked to be driven in the opposite direction.