Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Fife

A man has died following a crash on the outskirts of Fife.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene on the A911 between Leslie and Scotswell on Thursday night.

The road, on the border of Fife and Kinross-shire, was closed for six hours following the crash, which happened at around 8.50pm on Thursday.

No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency response

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Police urged any witnesses to come forward by calling 101.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following a fatal one-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist which happened on the A911 between Leslie and Scotlandwell at around 8.50pm on Thursday July 15, 2021.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed for approximately six hours and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to officers should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3641 of July 15.”