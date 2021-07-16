Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Fife

By Amie Flett
July 16, 2021, 8:23 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 9:16 am
Police have confirmed a man has died following a crash on the A911 between Leslie and Scotwell, closing the road for six hours. 

A man has died following a crash on the outskirts of Fife.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene on the A911 between Leslie and Scotswell on Thursday night.

The road, on the border of Fife and Kinross-shire, was closed for six hours following the crash, which happened at around 8.50pm on Thursday.

No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency response

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Police urged any witnesses to come forward by calling 101.

Police Scotland confirmed the man was found dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following a fatal one-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist which happened on the A911 between Leslie and Scotlandwell at around 8.50pm on Thursday July 15, 2021.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed for approximately six hours and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to officers should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3641 of July 15.”