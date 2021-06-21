A motorcyclist has been charged for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour between Dundee and Perth.

Police officers were patrolling the A90 on Friday when they stopped the man, who they say was travelling at 118mph.

The motorcyclist has since been charged in connection with “dangerous driving due to excessive speed and manner of riding”.

Police said a number of the other motorcycles were stopped during similar patrols on the A85, A923 and A93.

“Numerous offences were detected which will be reported to the procurator fiscal,” Police Scotland said.

Increase in motorcyclists

Inspector Greg Burns from the Tayside Road Policing Unit said: “With the good weather and recent relaxation of some Covid restrictions, we are seeing an expected increase in motorcyclists travelling on our major and minor roads.

“While the incidents we detected this weekend represent a minority of those on our roads, it is still worth reminding everyone who uses the roads network of their responsibilities to drive or ride safely and sensibly.

“Please don’t do anything that leads to you becoming a statistic.”