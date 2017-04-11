A man killed in a motorbike crash in Angus has been formally identified by police.

James Donald died after the two-vehicle collision on the B9113 Montrose to Forfar country road on Sunday.

The crash, which involved a Triumph bike being ridden by Mr Donald and a Hyundai Tucson car, happened around 4.15pm.

Paramedics battled to save the 56-year-old from Letham but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants of the car were taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “As with all sudden deaths, a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”