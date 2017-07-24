Motorcyclist, 51, killed in crash with car in Tayside

An investigation is under way after a 51-year-old motorcyclist died at a popular biking spot in highland Tayside.

Emergency services were called to the B8079 near Blair Atholl on Saturday evening following the collision between a car and the motorcycle.

The road was closed off for several hours while crash scene investigators examined the scene.

The scene where the clash took place south of the Perthshire town is known to be a hotspot for bikers in the summer months.

Anyone who witnessed the smash is urged to contact police.

A spokesman for the force said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and who has not spoken to police is asked to make contact on 101 quoting reference number incident 3609 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”

The crash was the second tragedy on the roads in the area this weekend.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man passed away after a collision on the edge of Dundee.