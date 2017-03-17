Motorcycle crash brings traffic to a standstill in Dundee this afternoon

Traffic has been brought to a standstill on one of Dundee’s busiest roads after a motorcycle crash this afternoon.

A man came off his bike at the Kingsway roundabout at Old Glamis Road at 2.45pm.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Police Scotland were dealing with the incident and diversions were in place.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a man falling off his motorcycle on the Kingsway at 2.45pm.

“Diversions are in place and the incident is still ongoing.”

The road was restricted, leading to gridlock in the Kingsway, but Traffic Scotland now says the area is clear.

However, knock-on delays are expected.