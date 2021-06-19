A mechanical design engineer have been left “devastated” after discovering thieves had stolen a haul of motocross bikes from his address.

Mark Smith reported the matter to Police Scotland following the incident at Leitfie Farm, Alyth in the early hours of this morning.

Bikes including a KTM EXC 150 TPI 2021 were taken from an outbuilding at the family home of more than 16 years.

‘I’m devastated’

Police Scotland attended the Perthshire farm and have now launched an investigation into the incident, as three other bikes were also stolen.

“The bikes that have been taken are KTM EXC 150 TPI 2021, KTM FREERIDE EXC ELECTRIC 2015, OSET 24 PRO 2020, OSET 20 PRO 2020,” Mark explained.

“The total amount for all these machines is £30,000.

“The lock on the door was broken on the outbuilding, unfortunately no one has heard anything.

“I was working on one of the machines just after 1am on Saturday, so they’ve been taken sometime after that.

“I’m devastated at the loss of these vehicles. One was my daughters and we would spend time together on them.

“We’ve posted images of the bikes online to try and make them too hot to handle.

“The KTM EXC 150 TPI has a distinctive clutch on it, which does make it stand out from the other bikes.

“Police officers took the padlock away with them that was damaged as the intruders gained access to the outbuilding.”

Police investigation

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Officers are carrying out inquiries after four motorbikes were stolen from a farm in Alyth sometime between 1am and 10am on Saturday, 19 June, 2021. ”

She added: “Anyone who knows where the bikes are now or knows who is responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1525 of Saturday, 19 June.”