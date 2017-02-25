Motherwell 1-5 Dundee: Dark Blues smash ‘Well at Fir Park

A tremendous first-half display saw Dundee romp to a 5-1 victory at Motherwell as they kept up their chase for a place in the Premiership top six.

An own goal from ‘Well defender Zak Jules was added to by a Marcus Haber double and strikes from Mark O’Hara and Craig Wighton as the Dark Blues ran riot with Louis Moult grabbing the reply for the home side.

Dundee started the game unchanged from the 2-1 win over Rangers and started at Fir Park where they left off at Dens as they took an early lead courtesy of a Jules own goal inside seven minutes.

It was a gift to start the match off from the home side with no real pressure on the defender as he headed over his own goalkeeper.

On 22 minutes, ‘Well levelled as a deep free-kick from Joe Chalmers dropped for Louis Moult and the striker made no mistake, hitting it low past Scott Bain.

The Dark Blues were only just getting started, though, as in a quick-fire eight minutes they knocked in three goals.

All three were well taken although the home defence won’t want to see them again too soon.

Firstly, on 27 minutes, Haber used his power to hold off his man, take the ball on his chest inside the area and fire past Samson.

Then just four minutes later, with the home defence chasing shadows, Dundee cut them open again with Mark O’Hara finding space and putting his side in firm control.

They weren’t finished yet, though, as Henrik Ojamaa prodded the ball back to Wighton from inside the six-yard box for the youngster to make it 4-1.

And, right on half-time, Haber nodded in his second. A simple free-kick by Wighton from wide was headed in at the back post by the big Canadian. It really was poor defending and the boos rang out from the home support.

The home side came back out with those boos still ringing and, no doubt, some harsh words from manager Mark McGhee and tried to get back into the game before the hour as Craig Clay had an effort well-saved by Bain.

Clay then had another opportunity as he burst from the middle of the park but saw his low effort saved well by the feet of keeper Bain.

Dundee were dangerous on the break but the hard work was done in their first-half blitz and they were more than happy to settle for a fine 5-1 victory.

Motherwell: Samson, Heneghan, McHugh, Moult, Cadden, Chalmers (Frear 61), Clay, Jules, McMillan, McDonald, Pearson.

Dundee: Bain, Holt, Vincent, O’Dea, O’Hara (Williams 62), Etxabeguren, McGowan, Haber, Ojamaa (Hateley 82), Kerr, Wighton (El Bakhtaoui 87).

Attendance: 4,002 (619 Dundee)