Motherwell 1-0 Dundee: Frustrated Dee unable to find way through 10-man ‘Well as skipper Charlie Adam goes off injured

Dundee are still searching for their first Premiership win of the season after a frustrating 1-0 defeat at 10-man Motherwell.

The Dark Blues dominated much of the play at Fir Park but lacked the cutting edge to take advantage of their approach play.

Paul McMullan’s first-half strike that crashed off the underside of the bar was the closest they came.

In the end, Tony Watt’s 34th-minute header saw all three points go to Graham Alexander’s hard-working side.

The Steelmen had to see out the final 12 minutes with 10 men after Jake Carroll saw red.

Dundee boss James McPake made just one change from last week’s 2-2 draw at home to Hibs as Cammy Kerr returned from a knee injury.

He replaced Christie Elliott at right-back after he picked up an injury in training.

Motherwell stuck with the team that beat Livingston in their last outing, though their starting XI had four changes from the side that lost at Dens Park two weeks ago.

That saw former Dee Mark O’Hara start in midfield while Watt led the line.

On top but behind

The Dark Blues dominated the opening stages and pinned Motherwell into their own half for the opening 10 minutes.

There were no real chances to speak of, however, until the 17th minute when McMullan rattled the crossbar.

A slick counter-attack saw Luke McCowan set free down the left, his smart cut-back picked out the winger who beat Liam Kelly with the curled effort but not the woodwork.

On 29 minutes, Dundee captain Charlie Adam was forced off through injury as last week’s hero Paul McGowan took his place in the centre of the park.

Despite their positive start the Dark Blues fell behind on 34 minutes.

A simple goal it was, too, as Carroll swung a free-kick in from the right wing for Watt to flick a header inside the far post.

Dundee had lost some of their drive with Adam missing from the middle of the park and weren’t able to test Kelly before the break.

Deeja vu

The start of the second period followed the same pattern as the first – Dundee dominating the ball but unable to find a way through the home defence.

Finally an effort on goal came after 58 minutes as Jordan McGhee rose at the far post to head a Kerr cross over the bar.

The Dark Blues had been the better side but trailed and were yet to manage a shot on target.

That prompted James McPake to change tactic as he sent on returning striker Cillian Sheridan for midfielder Shaun Byrne.

Eventually they did test Kelly as Cummings spun expertly on the edge of the area but fired straight at the ‘Well goalie on 70 minutes.

With 12 minutes to go, the home side were incensed by referee Willie Collum as he showed a straight red card to Carroll.

The left-back went in hard on Dundee’s Max Anderson to give the Dark Blues a man advantage for the remainder of the contest.

With 10 men, Motherwell sat even deeper in a bid to see the game out.

And the Dark Blues were frustrated further with only a Liam Fontaine header and tame McGhee shot to show for their work.

In stoppage time a poked Lee Ashcroft effort landed in the arms of a grateful Kelly before Cummings saw a late effort palmed behind by Kelly.

With that, the 785 travelling Dundee supporters headed home disappointed.

Teams

Motherwell: Kelly, Carroll, Lamie, Mugabi, Woolery (Van Veen 67), O’Hara, Ojala, Slattery, Amaluzor (Goss 67), Grimshaw, Watt (McGinley 81).

Subs not used: Fox, Maguire, Donnelly, Shields.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Fontaine, Ashcroft, McGhee, Byrne (Sheridan 60), Adam (McGowan 29), Anderson, McMullan, McCowan (McCowan 78), Cummings.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Sweeney, Robertson, Panter.

Referee: Willie Collum