‘Bravest girl in the world’ Fiona, 15, dies in Dundee home after cancer battle

A teenager described as “the bravest girl in the world” during a battle with cancer has died aged 15.

Fiona Clark, from the Hilltown area of Dundee, was born with neurofibromatosis — a genetic condition which causes tumours to grow along nerves.

Initially, doctors fought to get rid of the cancer — even removing one of her lungs — but it came back every time they removed a tumour.

Fiona died on Saturday, just before 10pm, at her family home.

Her mum Karen told the Tele that Fiona’s brave fight had inspired her and added she would “always be proud” of her daughter.

She said: “We were not expecting her to go — it was a huge shock.

“I just want to take the opportunity to thank the public for all their support throughout, even the little gestures.

“At Fiona’s bingo fundraising night, a man came up to me at the back and handed me a card with £20 in it just because he had followed Fiona’s story in the paper.

“That kind of thing is amazing. Everyone has been so generous and opened their hearts to us.

“It is nice to know that her story touched so many people’s lives.

“Fiona was the bravest girl in the world and even the doctors said that she was a noble young girl.

“Hearing that kind of thing was amazing.

“I am just glad she is finally free from that horrible disease.”

When Fiona was told her cancer was incurable, she decided to make a bucket list.

As part of it, she managed to go to Disneyland Paris for a week, have her first driving lesson, see a show in London and have a photo shoot at Camperdown Park.

One of Fiona’s last wishes, however, was to meet singer Olly Murs.

The former X Factor star surprised her with a visit to her home, shortly before he played at the city’s Slessor Gardens earlier this summer.

Given her fondness for the singer, Fiona’s neighbours also banded together to get her a pet puppy, which they named Olly.

At the time, Karen told the Tele: “Never in my life did I think this would happen — the look on her face was priceless.”

Fiona, a St John’s RC High School pupil, found out she had the disease after going to hospital to get a pain in her shoulder checked out. She spent three months at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh but was able to return home.

Details of Fiona’s funeral arrangements will follow later.