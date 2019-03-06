Dundee mum’s agonising wait for answers, three years after son died in custody

The mum of a man who died in police custody fears she will never get the closure she needs about his death.

Mark Hutton, 29, was found dead three years ago today at Bell Street police station, after officers arrested him near Swannie Ponds.

He had been found riding a motorbike, allegedly erratically, and officers took him to the cells.

His anguished mum, Mary Hillocks, says she has been given mixed messages by pathologists about the cause of his death.

Mary, from Whitfield, believes a fatal accident inquiry is needed to give her the closure she needs – something she has repeatedly called for. She said: “I’ve still not been given anything – a date, what they’re doing, anything. The postie is coming up every day and saying: ‘Sorry Mary, no news today’.

“People can’t believe I still haven’t heard anything at this point. My solicitor is phoning them every two to three weeks to get an update and they’re just brushing her off.”

Mary said she still has questions about Mark’s tragic death – such as why she wasn’t allowed to identify his body.

“We were told we couldn’t go in to identify his body because of a risk of contamination,” she said.

“I’ve never heard of anything like it. Why couldn’t I be allowed in to identify my own son?

“It feels like the Crown Office don’t give a monkey’s. It’s not their sons or daughters.

“I’m heartbroken. I will always be heartbroken. I will never be the same. All I want is the truth – I’ve never been given a straight answer.

“They’ve told me it was his heart, it was drugs, his QT interval (a measurement of heartbeat), they’ve never given me a straight answer. Something has gone wrong and all I want is closure.”

She has vowed to keep fighting for answers, regardless of how long it takes to get them.

“I really think I’ll still be waiting this time next year,” she added.

Her sister-in-law, Donna Hughes, added: “Mary is Mark’s voice. If she doesn’t speak for him he wouldn’t have a voice at all.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office said it was still examining Mark’s death.

He added: “The investigation into the death of Mark Hutton is ongoing and there will be a mandatory fatal accident inquiry in due course, once our investigations are complete.

“We will continue to keep the family informed of any significant developments in relation to the investigation.”