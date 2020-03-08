Tech Talk: Derek Uchman looks at gadgets for Mother’s Day

“You never phone, you never call!” – if that sounds like your mum, then you’ll need to be extra nice to her this Mother’s Day. To help you out, we’re recommending three gadgets which should put a smile on her face – for a few days anyway.

£129.99

Relieve neck pain without going to a spa. This rechargeable pillow has a rolling massage unit contained beneath a memory foam cushion. Simply switch on, lie back and chill. The mechanism is a little noisy, but even without a sore neck, the soothing, rocking motion sent me to sleep in minutes.

£39.95

The Heatbank 9 is a rechargeable hand-warmer which also doubles as a powerbank for your phone. As the name implies, this will keep mum’s mitts toasty for up to nine hours. There is a six-hour version (which we reviewed last year), but as it’s the same price, this one is a no-brainer.

£259.99

Smart watches are the biz, but they can look stultifyingly dull. The Vivimove Style, though, has looks as well as brains. It’s a fitness tracker when you’re in the gym, an organiser when you’re at work, but, at a touch, converts into a stylish analogue watch for the evening.