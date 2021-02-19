5 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Mother’s Day

Make their day special with these 5 fantastic gift ideas for Mother’s Day.

All available to order over at the DC Thomson Shop, we start with an excellent hand care solution she is sure to love.

1. Complete Hand Care Set

© Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Shop partner

Three Rose and Argan fragranced cleansing solutions accompanied by lovely soaps and hand sanitiser, our Complete Hand Care Set will help keep your Mum’s hands healthy, nourished and clean!

2. Mother’s Day Gift

© Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Shop partner

A must-consider, the Mother’s Day Gift is packed with tasty treats ranging from a Milk Chocolate Bar to Chocolate Wafer Rounds and White Chocolate and Raspberry Gourmet Popcorn!

3. Quishion

A practical, space-saving release from iBeani, Quishion is a toasty quilt and stylish cushion combined.

Giving you the option to fold and zip away out of sight to use as a cushion, Quishion brings the best of both, comfortable, worlds together.

4. Azalea Pink

© Supplied by DC Thomson Shop partner

Adaptable, beautiful and low-maintenance – it is easy to understand the appeal of Azalea Plants.

Slow growing and suitable for both an outdoor and indoor setting, this a gift that will keep on giving.

Supplied in a stylish white Tedi pot, why not add a dazzling splash of colour to the Mother’s Day celebrations.

5. My Weekly Cooking For One and Two

© Supplied by My Weekly/Jon Whitaker

A brand-new release from the team behind My Weekly, Cooking For One and Two acts as an informative guide, packed with great foodie-inspiration Mum will love.

Recipes for all occasions, tips and tricks, this new release has been beautifully together, featuring some delicious-looking photos including above (a recipe for Salmon Tagliatelle).

Find the Perfect Gift