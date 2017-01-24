Mother whose baby drowned in bath when unattended has jail term increased

A mother whose baby daughter drowned after she left her unattended in a bath has had her three-year jail sentence increased by 18 months.

Jasmine Gregory, 24, forgot she had left 14-month-old Robyn Andrews-English in the adult-sized bath after drinking cider at their home in Kents Row, Grove, near Wantage, Oxfordshire.

Robyn, who had been left for up to 10 minutes, was found unresponsive and rushed to hospital on August 7 2014 but was declared dead later that afternoon.

After a six-day trial at Oxford Crown Court in November, Gregory, who pleaded not guilty and did not give evidence, was convicted of her daughter’s manslaughter.

At the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, three judges agreed with the Attorney General that the three-year sentence was unduly lenient and substituted a term of four and a half years – an increase of 50%.

Lady Justice Rafferty, sitting with Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing and Mr Justice Fraser, said that Gregory, who has a personality disorder, had ignored a warning not to leave a child unattended and instruction on safe bathing technique.

She also lacked the “powerful mitigation” of a plea.

Gregory started to follow the appeal proceedings from jail by videolink but had to stop when she became distressed.