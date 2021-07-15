Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Mother of combat medic ‘angel’ says too many lives have been lost in Afghanistan conflict

By Stephen Stewart
July 15, 2021, 7:00 am
Corporal Channing Day from 3 Medical Regiment
She was dubbed an angel who saved countless lives on the Afghan frontline.

Channing Day was a combat medic who was keen to share her invaluable expertise with her local comrades in Helmand.

But she died in a hail of bullets – the third British woman to die in Afghanistan – after a drug-abusing Afghan police officer went rogue, turning his rifle on coalition forces in a horror attack prompted by losing face.

