Mother forced to tie up her own son during Perth dispute

A mother was forced to tie up her 32-year-old son and pin him to the ground to await police after he was involved in a violent run-in with his father.

Marion Smart used an extension cable to bind her cocaine addict son Kevin’s legs together after he kicked off when they asked him to go to bed.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Perth Sheriff Court: “The accused is the son of Marion and David Smart and he was residing with them at the time.

“They were asleep when they heard the accused come home at 3am. He was banging about downstairs.

“Mr Smart made his way down to try and get the accused to go to bed.

“The accused became aggressive and began shouting and swearing.”

Extension cable

She said David Smart went back upstairs but his son continued to shout and bang.

“He came back down and they began to argue again.

“Marion Smart could hear a scuffle and it sounded like they were fighting.”

“Mrs Smart made her way downstairs and found her husband and the accused’s brother trying to hold the accused down but he was lashing out with his legs.

“He was screaming, shouting and acting in an abusive manner.

“Mrs Smart contacted the police and felt she had to secure the accused’s legs using an extension cable until the police arrived.

“He was trying to bite David Smart.

“The police arrived and could see the accused being restrained.

“They saw the extension cable tied round him as he lashed out.”

Smart, of Kinnoull Street, Perth, admitted struggling violently with David Smart in Talisker Place, Perth, on October 13 2019,and acting in a threatening or abusive manner at his home on February 24 last year.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “This behaviour was mainly due to drink and drugs.

“He was more or less out of control. He is living with his parents.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade placed Smart on a curfew from 7pm to 7am each day for four and a half months.