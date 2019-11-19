Mother and son handing out homemade soup to people on the streets in Dundee

A mother and son have been warming the hearts – and stomachs – of the city’s homeless.

With winter drawing in, Linzi Downie and nine-year-old Ollie walked through Dundee handing out cups of homemade soup to people on the streets.

The pair cooked the soup themselves before heading into town, and walked from one end of the city centre to the other, accompanied by Ollie’s two-year-old brother, Ruben.

Linzi, 33, a carer with Dundee City Council, said: “With it being colder outside we wanted to go out and do something to warm people up.

“I wanted to give Ollie a chance to see what it’s like for people who are less fortunate, and to teach him about helping others.

“He’s at that age now where he’s starting to ask questions about homelessness and wants to help others.

“Whenever we go in town he asks me if we can give the homeless people a pound or buy them a cup of tea. I thought it would be nice to do something to help a lot of people out in one night.”

Linzi said the soup went down well with those receiving it.

“All the people we fed were so kind and appreciative,” she said.

“We got to have a chat with some of them and learn about their lives and why they’re homeless.

“One man was only homeless because his dad had passed away, and I felt really bad for him.

“My son was really happy that everyone was so appreciative. He likes making others happy.”

Ollie, a pupil at Camperdown Primary, said: “I handed out soup to the homeless. I think it’s important because they might be cold or hungry. I like helping people because they might be sad and you get to cheer them up.”

Ollie’s dad, Neil, 37, added: “He’s always quite thoughtful. I’m really proud that he thinks that way and cares about others. It’s a good wee thing that he’s done.”

Ollie and Linzi’s mobile soup kitchen also won praise from charity bosses.

A spokesman for the Salvation Army said: “As a church and charity, we aspire to see the person and not the label of homelessness.

“Ollie has reached out with his actions to see the person. We are grateful to him for making a real difference to someone’s day and inspiring others to think about homelessness.”

Homeless charity Centrepoint estimates there could be up to 22,000 young people at risk of being on the streets this Christmas.