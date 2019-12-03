Mother and son are united in bid to save lives as part of the Broughty Ferry lifeboat team

As a child, Scott Johnston would stand at the quayside watching as his mum Fiona headed out on another rescue mission as part of Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew.

Now aged 29, Scott is a member of that same crew and has put his own life in danger over the past 12 years taking part in dozens of call-outs.

Fiona and Scott are both volunteers, two members of the 36-strong lifeboat crew.

There are 26 full-time members – of whom two are paid – with three shore-based crew and another five in the launching crew.

Fiona and Scott often head out together – the pair united as they put their own lives at risk to save anyone in peril on the treacherous waters of the River Tay and the North Sea.

Both have been involved in dozens of rescue missions during their combined 35 years as members of the crew.

They have also been instrumental in saving lives, with Scott receiving a certificate of commendation for his part in the rescue of a fisherman.

That incident happened in 2009, only two years after he had joined up as a 17-year-old.

Scott, a plumber, said: “Myself and two other crew members launched the inshore lifeboat on the afternoon of December 14 after we heard that an angler was stranded on a sandbank near the mouth of the River Eden.

© Supplied

“The seas were rough that day with a force four south-easterly wind blowing and the river was flooding, meaning the angler was in danger of being swallowed up by the water.

“With me at the helm, we punched through the waves until we saw him.

“He was wearing a thick woolly jumper and waders and by the time we got to him he was in serious danger.

“He was beginning to go under so I just grabbed him and hauled.

“He was a deadweight by that time but thank goodness we got him on board.

“It wasn’t exactly a textbook operation but we saved his life and we were commended for our actions.”

Fiona, 60, is rightly proud of her son and has no worries when he sets off on a shout.

She, too, has been involved in numerous rescue missions during her 23 years with the crew and knows that Scott’s training will kick in when he is in a rescue situation.

Fiona, who retired after a career working at Duncan of Jordanstone College, said: “I grew up in Tayport and the harbour there was my playground.

“I have sailed all my life, power boats, tall ships, dinghies – you name it, I’ve been on it.

“Joining the RNLI as a lifeboat volunteer was the next step for me.

“Scott used to watch me leaving to go on rescue missions, so it was only natural that when he became old enough he also joined the service.

“We frequently go out on shouts together and we work well as a team.”

Not surprisingly, Fiona has lost track of the rescues she has taken part in but one that sticks in her mind took place more than 20 years ago.

She said: “We were up at the Tay Bridge responding to a call that a woman was in the water.

“There was thick fog and it was very difficult to see anything. There was real concern that we wouldn’t get to her in time.

“We were all looking out when something just caught my eye. I alerted the team and just kept pointing and we got her. She was still conscious but she was barely there. We saved her life that day.

“I’m 60 now but I plan to keep doing this for as long as I’m fit, able and allowed to.”