Mother and daughter left stranded in Glasgow after bus leaves Ariana Grande gig early

A mother and daughter were left feeling “sick and exhausted” after they were left stranded in Glasgow overnight – because their bus left without them.

Alison Smith and daughter Chloe, 17, were in Glasgow on Tuesday night to see Ariana Grande perform at the SSE Hydro.

It was the first time superfan Chloe had seen her heroine since she was caught up in the tragic Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

In a bid to ensure the latest trip went as smoothly as possible, Alison bought two tickets for an Xplore Dundee bus service that promised to take fans to the concert venue and then return them to Dundee 40 minutes after it ended.

However, Alison says the bus left the venue just 20 minutes after the performance – leaving them stranded.

Alison said: “It’s taken Chloe quite a while to work up to this following the Manchester attack. The concert was amazing but this has put a huge dampener on the experience.

“Chloe had a standing ticket and was at the very front of the stage. The show finished at 11pm so she didn’t manage to make it outside until 20 past.

“We saw the bus pull away as we got outside. I tried to run after it but the driver didn’t see me.”

The pair then had to rely on the kindness of event security.

Alison added: “The security staff were lovely. They told us about a KFC that was open late so we didn’t need to wait outside.”

Things went from bad to worse, though, when the final bus to Dundee was full and Alison had to ask her sister, who lives in Paisley, to pick them up and let them stay over.

She said: “We had to head back into Glasgow to get another bus. A family member had to put £40 in my account so we could get bus tickets home.”

Alison claims the driver of the Xplore coach knew she would be on board as she had a conversation with him on the outward journey. She added: “He ticked my name off on a manifest. I explained Chloe had gone early and would only be making the return journey home.”

In the end, Alison and Chloe managed to get back to Dundee at 9.30am, following a sleepless night, missing work and school yesterday as a result.

A spokeswoman for Xplore Dundee said: “We’re sorry this customer and her daughter have had a bad experience – we’re looking into what happened and we’ll be back in touch with them again directly when we’ve fully investigated the circumstances.”