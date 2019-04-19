Mothballed Angus dump may be recycled and become a solar farm

A former Angus dump could be repurposed as a solar energy farm.

The site at Restenneth, near Forfar, was mothballed in 2018 but now Angus Council is bringing forward plans to give it a new lease of life.

The proposal, still in the very early stages, could power nearby properties, or even provide electricity for the national grid.

A spokesman said: “Angus Council is presently examining the feasibility and business potential of the project and is in discussion with interested parties to this end.

“The principle behind the project would be to install solar panels on restored areas of the former landfill site,”

In 2017, the site was the setting for a shoot of top British designer Stella McCartney, who brought models to pose wearing tattered bin bags, old newspapers and rusting cars. An Italian Vogue team also used the cowp for a fashion shoot.