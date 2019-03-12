Most Scots prefer independence to hard Brexit, says poll

Most Scots believe independence is preferable to either a hard Brexit or the deal being offered by Theresa May’s Government, according to a poll.

According to The Scotsman, The Panelbase survey found that Scots backed independence over No Deal by 52% to 48%, while they backed independence over Theresa May’s deal by 53% to 47%.

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said: “Brexit, on any terms, is deeply unpopular in Scotland – and the Tories are running scared of giving Scotland a say in our own future.

“The European Union is a market of 500 million people – eight times the size of the UK alone. Yet the Tories want to drag us out of the world’s richest market against our will.

“No wonder independence is looking more and more attractive.”

The results were published on the same day the Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that a Brexit vote will go ahead in the Commons.

The Cabinet has given its backing to the package at its weekly meeting chaired by the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street.

Mrs May said passing the vote would allow the country to move on to a brighter future, while the alternative was uncertainty with no guarantee of what happens next.

She concluded the meeting by telling ministerial colleagues: “Today is the day. Let’s get this done.”