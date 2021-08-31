Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Mossmorran: How locals can have their say on future monitoring of site

By Bryan Copland
August 31, 2021, 2:11 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 2:14 pm
Sepa wants to improve monitoring at Mossmorran
Locals are being given the chance to have their say about future monitoring of the Mossmorran complex in Fife.

The environment watchdog Sepa is planning a series of online events in September.

Those taking part will be able to find out more about the role of Sepa and other public bodies in the regulation of the site.

There will also be information on how air quality, noise and vibration are assessed – and a chance to air concerns.

Impact of flaring on communities

Sepa will also have officers present to explain monitoring data and analysis carried out at the NGL and ethylene plants, which recently underwent an upgrade to address environmental and noise concerns.

Ian Buchanan, chief officer for compliance and beyond at Sepa, said:  “We’re clear that compliance is non-negotiable and know the impact flaring can have on communities.

“We’re pleased too that in line with our regulatory requirements, a series of key investments and improvements are being made at site which will have a positive impact.

Mossmorran flaring.

“A key area of current focus is the future monitoring of Mossmorran, where we know there is significant community interest.

“Rather than design this in isolation, we’re keen to hear directly from local residents, to allow them to find out more and have their say on a future monitoring network and how we can best publish, present and help explain what we find.”

Public online events

The events – for which people can register online – take place as follows:

  • Tuesday September 14 (2-4.30pm)
  • Thursday September 16 (6.30-9pm)
  • Tuesday September 21 (6.30-9pm)
  • Wednesday September 22 (2-4.30pm)

Anyone unable to attend can submit comments by email or post.

