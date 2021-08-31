Mossmorran: How locals can have their say on future monitoring of site

Locals are being given the chance to have their say about future monitoring of the Mossmorran complex in Fife.

The environment watchdog Sepa is planning a series of online events in September.

Those taking part will be able to find out more about the role of Sepa and other public bodies in the regulation of the site.

There will also be information on how air quality, noise and vibration are assessed – and a chance to air concerns.

Impact of flaring on communities

Sepa will also have officers present to explain monitoring data and analysis carried out at the NGL and ethylene plants, which recently underwent an upgrade to address environmental and noise concerns.

Ian Buchanan, chief officer for compliance and beyond at Sepa, said: “We’re clear that compliance is non-negotiable and know the impact flaring can have on communities.

“We’re pleased too that in line with our regulatory requirements, a series of key investments and improvements are being made at site which will have a positive impact.

“A key area of current focus is the future monitoring of Mossmorran, where we know there is significant community interest.

“Rather than design this in isolation, we’re keen to hear directly from local residents, to allow them to find out more and have their say on a future monitoring network and how we can best publish, present and help explain what we find.”

Public online events

The events – for which people can register online – take place as follows:

Tuesday September 14 (2-4.30pm)

Thursday September 16 (6.30-9pm)

Tuesday September 21 (6.30-9pm)

Wednesday September 22 (2-4.30pm)

Anyone unable to attend can submit comments by email or post.