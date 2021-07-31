Mossmorran climate camp: Activists set up two-day protest in Fife

A two-day climate protest camp at Mossmorran has been set up this weekend after it was delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Climate activists will camp outside the plant, located on the outskirts of Cowdenbeath in Fife, as part of a weekend of protest.

The group wants the government to shut down the plant and “bring forward plans for a ‘Just Transition’ to create green jobs for impacted workers”.

Organisers say the two-day Mossmorran climate camp aims to “build bridges” between communities who live in the shadow of the plant, workers, and the climate movement.

Mossmorran climate camp first of its kind since 2009

The first of its kind since 2009, the camp will host a programme of workshops, assemblies, and performances.

A march to the plant’s gates by activists and local residents is planned for Sunday.

Jemma Kettlewell, a spokesperson for local campaign group Actions

Speak Louder Than Words (ASLTW), said: “For communities living next to Mossmorran, the constant flaring is terrifying.

“It impacts on our mental and physical health.

“Residents have reported heightened anxiety, health impacts including itchy throats, asthma, headaches and migraines, and sleepless nights from light and noise pollution.

“The Scottish Government and SEPA have ignored local community concerns for too long. Now they must act.

“We need a Just Transition Board, made up of local residents and workers, to plan for the future beyond Mossmorran.’

Bryce Goodall, a resident of the area, said: “We are fed up.

“Local, Scottish and UK Governments are completely disregarding the demands of residents to give the community a roadmap for closing the plant and transitioning the hardworking, highly skilled workforce into the renewable industries of future.

“This is why Actions Speak Louder than Words in collaboration with Climate Camp Scotland would like to warmly invite residents to join with us in our Mossmorran Action Weekend.”

Benji Brown, a spokesperson for Climate Camp Scotland (CCS), pointed to floods and heatwaves across the world this year.

Benji added: “Yet while the government pays lip service to the climate crisis, oil giants like Exxon and Shell get a free pass to carry on polluting.

COP26 climate summit

“Polls show that two-thirds of Scots want to wind down oil and gas extraction and invest in green industries.

“As Scotland prepares to host COP26, it’s time to quit fossil fuels for good, and deliver on the promise of a Just Transition.”

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said: ‘’ExxonMobil believes that climate change risks warrant action and it’s going to take all of us — business, governments and consumers — to make meaningful progress.

‘’Our focus includes reducing our emissions, helping consumers reduce their emissions, and developing lower-emission energy solutions, including energy efficiency initiatives, biofuels, flare reduction and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

‘’In Scotland, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to participate in the Acorn CCS project, which plans to capture and store CO2 from gas terminals at St Fergus, including our SEGAL joint venture terminal which supplies feed gas to FEP.”