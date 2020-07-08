Former Morton kit man Andy Bryan to start at Dundee United this week

Andy Bryan will begin work as Dundee United’s new kit man this week.

Bryan spent over 25 years at Morton, starting out as a ball boy, before becoming a part of the backroom team under several managers.

The 55-year-old, who is Largs born and bred and a huge Ton fan, is due to arrive at Tannadice to take up his new role in the coming days.

Late last year, the Greenock club dismissed Bryan for breaching SFA betting rules.

He was given a 12-game ban by Hampden chiefs, with four suspended, and still has a handful of matches to serve ahead of the new season starting on August 1.

Bryan’s suspension came after confessing to over 9,000 bets on football matches stretching back to 2013 – including 72 games involving Morton.

He has since received professional help after his referral to the governing body for the rule breach and has had to stand down from his role as Scotland U/21 kit manager.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun in November last year, he said: “The professional help I’ve received over my gambling has changed my life — and if you’d said that to me six weeks ago, I’d have laughed at you.

“I now realise what I have is an illness and I was seriously afflicted by it.

“I’m so happy I’m now getting help and I’d say to anyone reading this who even has a slight suspicion they might have a problem that there is help out there, and to go and find it.”