Morton 2-2 Dundee: Supersub Mullen earns Dee a point but winless run goes on

Dundee twice came from behind to earn a draw at Greenock Morton that extended their Championship winless run to four matches.

Without talisman Charlie Adam, it took a supersub performance from Danny Mullen to find a way through the home defence.

After falling behind to Craig McGuffie’s first-half volley, Mullen set up Jason Cummings for his second goal in two weeks after the break.

However, Ton took the lead once more on 69 minutes as Luca Colville headed home before Mullen did the same at the other end with 10 minutes remaining.

On the morning of the game Dundee announced a positive Covid-19 case had been returned from weekly testing with one player and a staff member self-isolating.

There was no Adam in the matchday squad at Cappielow, seeing Fin Robertson make his first league start since the opening day of the season.

Also returning was Christie Elliott, replacing Cammy Kerr at right-back while Declan McDaid took a place on the bench with his loan to Partick Thistle not started yet.

Morton made no changes from their draw at Tynecastle in their previous outing.

The confidence from that performance showed for the hosts as they had the better of the opening exchanges.

Jack Hamilton had to be on his toes to deny Cameron Salkeld early on before the Ton striker flicked an effort just wide of the far post on 16 minutes.

It wasn’t pretty and there wasn’t much possession football being played but Dundee saw themselves through a tough opening half-hour and begun to create chances of their own.

First Lee Ashcroft saw a header cleared off the line before Osman Sow nodded over from eight yards.

The best of the chances fell to Cummings 18 yards out in the centre of goal but he didn’t catch the shot and Aidan McAdams saved well.

The Dark Blues were pressing forward but fell behind against the run of play on 41 minutes.

Left winger McGuffie it was who scored, firing in a superb volley from the corner of the area.

After the break, Dundee were looking for a swift response. Sow had the first opening but didn’t catch his left-foot volley, hitting straight at the goalkeeper.

Despite having plenty of the ball, though, the Dark Blues were struggling to make in-roads into the packed Morton defence.

That was until 65 minutes with substitute Mullen making an immediate impact.

He flicked on a Hamilton ball forward into the path of Cummings and the Scotland international held off his man before burying the finish.

However, once more they were caught on the break five minutes later.

Dundee felt a free-kick should have went Paul McGowan’s way in midfield but Ton didn’t care as they broke with Luca Colville heading in McGuffie’s cross.

Seconds later it was inches from 2-2. Subs Mullen and Anderson combined this time with the former cracking the ball off the post from close range before Anderson fired the rebound into the ground and saw the ball headed off the line.

With 10 minutes to go, it was 2-2 and once more Mullen was the key man. Substitute McDaid and Paul McMullen worked a free-kick between them before the former Dundee United man lifted a cross into the centre.

Mullen made no mistake in nodding the ball home.

From there, it was about whether Dundee could find a winner – and prevent being caught on the counter-attack.

Anderson had the best of the efforts for the visitors but saw his volley tipped over the crossbar with three minutes to go.

At the other end, with his team defending a stoppage-time corner, Hamilton punched a dangerous ball out from under his own crossbar.

The final whistle came and both teams had to settle for point that sees Dundee remain in fifth place and outside the play-off positions.

Morton: McAdams, Ledger, McLean, McGinty, Jacobs, Nesbitt, Salkeld (Orsi 61), McGuffie (Johnson 76), Strapp, Blues, Colville (Lyon 89).

Subs not used: Fjortoft, Muirhead, Oliver, Sterling.

Dundee: Hamilton, Elliott, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne (McDaid 74), Robertson (Anderson 60), McGowan, McMullan, Cummings, Sow (Mullen 63).

Subs not used: Legzdins, Kerr, Fagan-Walcott, Afolabi.

Referee: Craig Napier