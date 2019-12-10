Morton 1-2 Dundee United: Terrors win to go 10 points clear

Dundee United stretched their lead at the top of the Championship to 10 points as they picked up their seventh win in a row with a 2-1 success at Morton.

The Terrors opened the scoring in the rearranged clash at Cappielow after just five minutes as Louis Appere pounced for his second goal in as many games.

John Sutton equalised for Morton on 25 minutes but the game wasn’t level for long as Lawrence Shankland marked his return to the starting XI with a goal just after the half-hour.

The hard-fought victory leaves United 10 points clear of second-placed Inverness.

United showed one change from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Alloa as star man Shankland came in for the injured Paul McMullan.

Typical of their season to date, it was a fast start for the Tangerines as they made the early breakthrough on five minutes.

Sam Stanton laid off a short corner to Nicky Clark who’s whipped ball into the area bobbled around before landing at the feet of Appere who stroked home.

Morton were quickly up the other end though and Benjamin Siegrist had to get his body fully behind a well-hit Reece Lyon drive to save.

It was hearts in mouths moments later as Jamie Robson nearly sent the ball into his own net but Siegrist was able to breathe a sigh of relief as the ball trundled past his left-hand post.

Then, on 25 minutes Morton found the equaliser. Good work from former Terror Aidan Nesbitt was rewarded as Sutton got on the end of his delivery at the back stick to nod home with the aid of a deflection.

Just a minute later, Nesbitt was again the tormentor in chief as he flashed a fierce effort narrowly wide.

The game was level for just six minutes, though, as Shankland marked his return to the starting XI with his 20th club goal of the season.

Laid in by first goalscorer Appere, the Scotland international jinked past a challenge and steered his shot beyond a helpless Danny Rogers on 31 minutes.

Heading into half-time, the Tangerines could’ve made it three but Rogers stooped well to deny Sam Stanton from the centre of the goal.

With two minutes of the period remaining, Siegrist did well to get a strong hand to and turn a Kyle Jacobs effort around the post.

The Ton had the best early chances in the second half as Siegrist had to get behind a stinging Adam Livingstone effort before Luca Colville came close soon after.

Home boss David Hopkin made two changes on 66 minutes in attempt to kick the second period into life with Nicky Cadden and Bob McHugh replacing Jim McAlister and John Sutton.

The Greenock side continued to press for an equaliser with sub Cadden putting the ball on the head of Nesbitt but the little winger could only steer it wide.

With time running out Nesbitt again caused the away defence problems as his delivery nearly went right through and into the net but Siegrist gathered.

It wasn’t a classic display, particularly in the second half, but United got the job done and go to Arbroath on Saturday 10 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Morton XI (4-2-3-1): Rogers (GK); Welsh, Baird, Grant, Livingstone; Jacobs, McAlister (Cadden 66) (C); Colville, Lyon, Nesbitt; Sutton (McHugh 66 (Salkeld 77)).

Subs not used: Ramsbottom (GK), Millar, Muirhead and Blues.

Dundee United XI (4-2-3-1): Siegrist (GK); Smith, Watson, Reynolds (C), Robson; Butcher, Harkes, Appere, Clark (King 83), Stanton (Connolly 90+2); Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz (GK), Sporle, Brown, Chalmers and Mochrie.

Ref: David Lowe.

Att: 1,120 (440 United fans).