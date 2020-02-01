Morton 1-1 Dundee: Dark Blues held by 10-man Ton as winless run goes on

Dundee’s search for a league win stretched to five matches after they failed to break down 10-man Morton at Cappielow.

The Dark Blues were deservedly in front through Kane Hemmings but were pegged back by former favourite Jim McAlister in the first half.

Ton midfielder Kyle Jacobs saw red on 58 minutes but Dundee couldn’t find a winner despite numerous efforts on goal.

New signing Christophe Berra went straight into the XI less than 24 hours after signing on loan, partnering Jordon Forster in central defence who made his first appearance in six weeks.

Conor Hazard replaced Jack Hamilton in goal while Ollie Crankshaw made his first start since joining from Wigan on loan.

Missing through injury were Jordan Marshall (thigh), who is out long-term, Paul McGowan (knock) and Andrew Nelson (hand) leaving the matchday squad a man light.

The Dark Blues started on the front foot with energy about them and went close early on as the ball dropped to captain Graham Dorrans inside the area but he sclaffed wide under pressure.

On 12 minutes, they got the breakthrough with Berra coming up with the assist. It was route one stuff as the 41-cap Scotland international pinged a long ball up to Hemmings. He got the better of debutant Sean McGinty before spinning and firing the ball home.

Despite their strong start, Dundee were pegged back on 26 minutes by former favourite McAlister. Shaun Byrne gave away the free-kick 25-yards out giving Nicky Cadden a look at goal. His effort took a deflection off the wall and Hazard could only palm the ball out, leaving McAlister with an easy finish.

Seconds later Kalvin Orsi fired just over the bar as the home side had their tails up and the same player had the ball in the net from a superb overhead kick eight minutes before the break. The linesman’s flag, though, was already up for offside.

After the break, Orsi looked certain to score only for Berra to get a vital toe on the ball at the last moment. The ball, though, careered off Forster’s leg before bobbling wide of the post.

On 58 minutes, Morton were reduced to 10 men after Kyle Jacobs went in heavily on Hemmings on the halfway line to earn his second yellow of the contest. Home fans weren’t happy after referee Bobby Madden played an advantage before pulling the game back to book Jacobs but the tackle certainly warranted a caution.

Moments later and Dundee were inches away from making the extra man count immediately as Declan McDaid curled a good effort off the far post and Forster headed the rebound wide.

Hemmings went close two minutes later only for Chris Millar to block before Christie Elliott almost marked his debut with a fine goal after replacing Crankshaw.

The former Partick man cut in from his left wing position and hit a fine effort that flew just past the far post.

A man light, Morton were happy to hold their shape and sit back while Dundee played the ball around the middle of the park.

With eight minutes to go, though, Ton had the chance to steal the points as Orsi rose in the centre of goal but headed wide of the post.

In stoppage time, Elliott thought he had grabbed a late winner on his debut but his free-kick clipped the wall and drifted just wide of the post with goalie Danny Rogers stranded.

Morton: Rogers, Tumilty, McGinty, Jacobs, McAlister, Orsi (Muirhead 88), Strapp, Cadden (Millar 60), Sutton (Nesbitt 71), Colville, Baird.

Subs not used: Ramsbottom, McLean, McHugh, McGuffie.

Dundee: Hazard, Kerr, McGhee, Forster, Berra, Byrne, Dorrans, Callachan, McDaid, Crankshaw (Elliott 55), Hemmings.

Subs not used: Hamilton, Meekings, Robertson, Anderson, Cameron.

Attendance: 1,643