Morrisons to appeal coffee shop drive-thru decision, as Dundee council rejects plans

Supermarket chain Morrisons will challenge a council decision to refuse it permission to build a drive-thru coffee shop.

Morrisons says Dundee City Council’s refusal of its Starbucks bid has “threatened” the creation of 20 jobs and local investment to the tune of thousands of pounds.

It has lodged an appeal with the authority’s local review body.

Council officers turned down the bid in March, saying it would hurt Dundee’s “district shopping centres” – a blanket term for areas such as the city centre, Lochee High Street and Albert Street.

But Morrisons’ agents, England Lyle Good (ELG), say the cafe at its Afton Way store would have a “negligible” impact on other businesses in the city.

In a statement, ELG said: “Drive thru units tend to complement rather than compete with cafe and coffee shop uses within designated city and district centres.

“The operator feels there is clear demand and growth in the market to support a network of different format stores across the city. The proposed small-scale drive thru coffee shop unit will primarily serve existing shoppers at the Morrisons supermarket as part of a linked trip, passing motorists on the A90, residents in the immediate vicinity and users of the nearby sports and recreation facilities.”

The logic behind council officers’ thinking is not dissimilar to the reasons they gave when attempting to refuse Dundee’s first drive-thru Starbucks at Myrekirk.

That application was referred to councillors, who ultimately backed the bid despite planners recommending it for refusal. Local bakery firm Clarks’ bid to create a cafe next to the Myrekirk Starbucks is also being referred to councillors for the same reasons on Monday.

However, the Morrisons case has been dealt with by officers under delegated powers because it is seen as a less significant development.

If Morrisons’ bid is unsuccessful, it can make a further appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning appeals division, DPEA.