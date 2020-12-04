Morrisons Dundee forced to close after tiles on roof damaged by downpour

Morrisons in Dundee has been forced to close temporarily due to heavy rainfall.

The store is currently closed after some entrance roof tiles were damaged in the downpour, although a spokeswoman said they were hopeful of reopening later today.

It comes after Tayside has been battered with heavy wind and rain for most of Friday, with a weather warning for the area in place until 6am on Saturday morning.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We apologise to our customers for temporarily closing our store. We are repairing our entrance roof after a downpour damaged some tiles.

“We hope to reopen a little later today.”