Morris Leslie Villages: Perthshire entrepreneur plans to enter luxury lodge sector

Prominent Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie has announced his intention to enter the luxury lodge sector.

The West Kinfauns-based entrepreneur said Morris Leslie Villages would capitalise on the popularity of staycations.

The firm Morris Leslie is best known for its plant hire business, which operates from 12 UK locations.

Its interests also include plant sales, motor vehicle auctions, the provision of self-storage facilities as well as renting properties.

Morris Leslie Villages plans

The initial lodge development will be available exclusively for purchase.

Mr Leslie says: “This concept was already in the planning pre-Covid as we had noted the ever-increasing popularity of staycations.

“The pandemic has heightened demand from staycationers seeking to own a UK-based holiday home, letting them maximise their leisure time.

“We anticipate interest will come not only from Scottish buyers, but also those living elsewhere in the UK and overseas.”

The company said several sites had been chosen for Morris Leslie Villages developments but would not reveal the locations.

Earlier this year, Morris Leslie unveiled proposals for a £33.8 million leisure park on the edge of Perth, set to include a 4-star hotel, lodges and a museum.

It said it would create 170 jobs, plus construction roles, and draw 80,000 visitors to the area annually.