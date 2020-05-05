Reader’s letter: ‘Morons still doing as they please during lockdown’

One reader has written a letter to the Tele, claiming individuals are flouting lockdown rules, and the police are failing to act:

“In these troubled times I was under the impression new powers had been given to the police to take enforcement action against people congregating for social reasons.

“Why then are certain areas of Brownhill Street and Brownhill Place exempt? The new norm here is to socialise and congregate around home-made bonfires every night with Police Scotland and community wardens turning a blind eye, even though they have been notified on numerous occasions.

“It would seem mindless morons can do as they please but simple pleasures such as golf are frowned upon. We’ll never get out of lockdown at this rate.”

Yours,

Disgusted Residents