Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 6

The papers this morning lead with political news as voters head to the polls for the Scottish Parliament elections.

Scots will be voting throughout the day for their local and regional list MSPs, and ultimately deciding who will form the next Scottish Government.

Election endorsements

The tabloids in Scotland this morning lead with their editorial views on the election, including the Scottish Sun.

The Daily Record carries an interview with Nicola Sturgeon where she promises to work with Scottish Labour to rebuild Scotland in the wake of the pandemic.

The First Minister also discussed the timing of a second independence referendum.

She told the newspaper: “When the time is right, I will be proposing that people in Scotland get to choose our future, and I will be campaigning for independence.”

The Scottish Daily Mail takes a different approach, asking readers to use their vote to “hold the SNP accountable”.

The newspaper has also published a guide on how people can “vote to save the union”.

The Scottish Sun meanwhile argues an SNP majority in the next parliament would be bad for Scotland’s health.

An editorial says that another referendum in the next five years could damage the recovery from coronavirus.

Holiday queues

The i newspaper carries a story about potential 10-hour queues to get back into the UK after returning from abroad.

The newspapers reports comments from the trade union for borders, immigration and customs worker, who have predicted queues at passport control due to the increased coronavirus checks for passengers.

Boris Johnson ‘sends in the gun boats’

The Mirror, The Times and The Daily Mail all carry reports of a row between the UK and France which has led to warships being deployed to Jersey.

It comes after French fisherman threatened to block the island in a dispute over fishing rights.

Closer to home

Back closer to home, The Courier leads with crime news on the front page of our Fife edition after a killer was jailed.

We tell how the murderer calmly ate a bowl of cereal after inflicting a fatal wound on a “kind and generous” man in his home.

The Perth edition tells the story of poor Perthshire recycling bin etiquette handed £50,000 to a multi-billion pound French firm.

And in Dundee and Angus news we report claims a man coughed and shouted ‘corona’ before a ‘stabbing’ outside a Dundee supermarket.

