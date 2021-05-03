Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 3

In this morning’s Courier, a forces charity official who embezzled £162,000 is facing legal action to recoup the losses.

Timothy Grantham, a retired Major and former fundraiser at Help for Heroes, stole over £160,000 from the charity, losing a large amount at the casino.

Courts are now forcing the former army officer to repay the stolen cash.

Climate change could flood waterfront by 2050

Meanwhile, the Evening Telegraph leads with a shocking prediction of the impact climate change will have on Dundee.

It shows how rising sea levels could flood the city’s waterfront by 2050, submerging the V&A and Slessor Park.

The story also details the new flood defenses which are being built to defend the City of Discovery.

In Aberdeen, the Press and Journal report that scores of council staff are being balloted on strike action after a rise in housing arrears and homelessness left them at “breaking point.”

Forty housing and support officers belonging to Unite the Union will take the vote later this month, with a possible strike planned for June.

Second indy referendum would be “clear risk” to Covid recovery

The Scottish Daily Mail have led with a statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak about how a second independence referendum could impact Scotland’s Covid recovery.

Mr Sunak has claimed that another referendum would present a “clear risk” to the nation’s recovery and “divide the country.”

The chancellor has instead urged Scotland to focus of “the job prospects of young people” and “the quality of healthcare and education.”

Fans’ shock over Line of Duty finale

Fans of BBC cop drama Line of Duty have been left baffled by the season finale, reports the Sun.

The episode, which was watched by nearly 11 million people, revealed that incompetent police officer Ian Buckells was actually the mysterious corrupt cop, H.

The twist has left many fans scratching their heads and demanding another season to tie up loose ends.

The BBC has refused to confirm whether they will produce a seventh season of the show.

‘Johnson should quit if he has broken the rules’ claims Douglas Ross

The Scotsman’s front page reports calls from the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross for Boris Johnson to step down from his role as Prime Minister if he has breached ministerial code.

The Prime Minsiter has been accused of approaching Tory donors and asking them to pay for refurbishments to his flat above Downing Street.

Mr Ross has conceded that the Prime Minister should step down if the accusations are true following his calls for Nicola Sturgeon to do the same after her alleged breaches of Ministerial Code.

