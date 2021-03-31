Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on March 31

One of the morning papers on Wednesday morning led with a hopeful message, after the First Minister announced lockdown restrictions would ease on Good Friday.

The Daily Record’s front page headline read “A Really Good Friday” after Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that the “stay at home” message would be replaced by “stay local” at the end of the week.

‘Second referendum within two years’

The Scotsman led with Nicola Sturgeon’s promise of a second referendum within the next two years – if the SNP win a majority in May’s Holyrood election.

The promise was given at last night’s debate, which was dominated by discussions of a second Scottish independence referendum and the nation’s planned Covid recovering.

‘Sir Rod crocked by his own lad’

Meanwhile, the Daily Star revealed Sir Rod Stewart was forced to check into hospital for ankle surgery after a bad tackle from his 15-year-old son.

The injury has caused the 76-year-old, who performed hits like the First Cut is the Deepest and Maggie May, to hang up his football boots permanently.

‘Kinnordy killer’s death deliberate’

The Courier’s front page in Dundee and Angus led with an FAI into the death of Steven Dickie, who was convicted of murdering Arbroath man Steven Donaldson in 2019.

He had been taking illegal drugs and lost his prison job in the days leading up to his suicide in November 2019.

Elsewhere, the Evening Telegraph’s front page led with a sudden death in Lochee.

‘Elsewhere in the UK’

The Mirror led with warnings to people in England not to blow their hard work in lockdown by heading to beaches and parks as temperatures soar down south.

The Sun carried an interview with Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry, who has told social media companies to target anonymous racist bullying after he quit all of his platforms in protest.

Meanwhile, the Guardian and The Metro both led with officers who policed the Sarah Everard memorial’s conduct being cleared by a report.