Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on March 30

There’s unlikely to be many dull days in Scottish politics between now and May 6 in the run up to the Holyrood election.

And the front pages on Tuesday are again dominated by politics, ahead of the first leaders’ debate tonight.

‘Salmond must apologise’

The Daily Record leads with an exclusive interview with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who says she would refuse to have any political relationship with Alex Salmond unless he apologised to the women who accused him of harassment.

Mr Salmond was acquitted of sexual offences charges last year, after which he accused Sturgeon’s allies of plotting to have him imprisoned.

Ms Sturgeon said: “There are a number of women out there who believe he behaved inappropriately towards them and he has shown, even now, no sense of reflection or contrition, or even an acknowledgement of that.”

Cancer centres vow a ‘recycled policy’

Meanwhile, The Times front page carries a line from Scottish Labour accusing Ms Sturgeon of “recycling old cancer policies” after she vowed to establish three fast-track cancer diagnosis centres by the summer as part of plans to “keep the NHS safe”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he’d been pressing Ms Sturgeon “for years” to set up similar centres – and claimed the failure to do it sooner has put lives at risk.

The SNP said it hopes to have two of the early cancer centres open by spring.

‘Bloody punch-up’

Elsewhere in Scotland, the Scottish Sun carries a story about a fight that took place between two men in Glasgow city centre.

The pair were left with serious injuries following the incident on Renfield Street on Monday afternoon. Police say inquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman says experts have warned that current Covid-19 vaccines will be rendered ineffective in a year if the virus is allowed to spread and mutate.

Elsewhere in the UK…

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said England has urged people to get out and “have fun” when shops, pubs and restaurants reopen in a fortnight.

England remains on track to follow its roadmap out of lockdown and Mr Johnson urged people to abide by the rules when they can socialise again.