Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 12

Three days on, the death of Prince Philip, aged 99, continues to dominate the headlines in Scotland.

The Scottish Sun reports Prince Harry has jetted into the country from the USA to attend the funeral of his grandfather on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and The Metro document the Duke of Edinburgh’s final moments, after the Countess of Wessex described the moment he died as ‘so gentle, like someone took him by the hand and off he went’.

‘Big Brother fears’

Meanwhile, the Daily Record reports a call centre giant plans to use webcams in the homes of employees to monitor their work.

Webcams are being sent out this Thursday to ­thousands of Scottish staff who work for Teleperformance, where the company will be able to access live footage of an employee’s home work station.

Teleperformance said workers “opt in” to switch on the cameras but an internal memo, seen by the Daily Record, states camera access is “mandatory” for random visual checks of workers.

‘Covid recovery fears’

The Herald reports concerns that schools’ recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could be stunted after it was revealed 2,600 teachers have dropped or lost their professional registration over the last five years.

According to figures from the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS), 1,101 primary and 1,506 secondary teachers have unregistered after being added to its record in the period since January 1, 2016.

Stories closer to home…

The Courier’s Fife edition leads with 51 people connected to St Andrews university being forced to self-isolate. The figure covers 46 undergraduates and five staff.

Meanwhile, the Perthshire edition reveals the Gleneagles Hotel and Spa recorded its first loss in a decade following the pandemic. Bosses reported a deficit of £5.2million.

In the Dundee and Angus edition, the paper leads with the story of five paddle boarders who had to be rescued from the River Tay by lifeboat crews after being caught up in a rising tide.

And in the Evening Telegraph there were tributes to Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica after a memorial service was held for the pair in Bristol.