Morning papers: All the latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 10

‘Don’t turn your back on drug deaths Nicola,’ was the message on The Courier’s front page on Monday morning.

The paper has pleaded with the First Minister to use her third term to address the drugs crisis in communities across Scotland, including Dundee which is continuing to see rising figures.

‘I’m flying to Swiss clinic to end my life’

The Evening Telegraph carries the harrowing story of Dave Finlayson, 71, who has motor neurone disease (MND), and is resigned to the fact he only has a few years left to live.

Two years ago, he arranged what he calls an “escape route” meaning he can end his life whenever he chooses at an assisted suicide clinic in Switzerland.

He says securing the right to die changed his life and believes all Scots should be afforded the same dignity in death.

‘IndyRef 2 when…not if’

The Daily Record reports Ms Sturgeon told Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone that a second independence referendum was a matter of ‘when, not if’.

The SNP fell short of an overall but comfortably won the election in Scotland.

Along with the Scottish Greens, they hold a majority for independence in Holyrood.

Ms Sturgeon will put Covid recovery at the top of her agenda but is expected to move towards IndyRef 2 within the next two years.

Mum suffers burns after oven cleaner drop

The Scottish Sun has told how a mum was left with permanent nerve damage and a third degree burn after a single drop of oven cleaner fell into her trainers.

Vicky Buck was wearing full protective gear while scrubbing the inside of a mucky oven with Vanquish Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner.

But a tiny drop dripped off her cleaning brush and inside the tongue of her shoes, leaving her with a 50p sized burn. The alkali instantly burned deep enough to cut the nerves.

Professional cleaner Vicky will be permanently scarred and faces surgery to “dig out all the dead flesh” and might need a skin graft.