Mad Dog-swigging drunk who abused Dundee police after his arrest is jailed

A Mad Dog-swigging lout who abused police officers during an early morning outburst has been jailed.

Police were called after Gordon Dewar, 30, was seen glugging the fortified wine near a hotel at 7.25am on Saturday.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Dewar, who has multiple previous convictions for offences against the police, had been binge drinking.

Concerned staff at a nearby hotel alerted officers to Dewar’s public boozing on Mill Street, Perth.

Dewar was abusive to staff and behaved in a similar fashion towards the police.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “Police observed the accused with the open bottle of fortified wine.

“Police advised him of the complaint and the accused became aggressive, shouting and swearing, telling the police to ‘get to f***’ and ‘give me my f****** Mad Dog back’.

“He continued to shout and swear in the police van, using phrases like ‘you’re a dirty wee c***. Take these f****** cuffs off’.”

Dewar, of no fixed abode, then proceeded to strike his head repeatedly off the inside of the police van. He was then taken to Ninewells after opening up a cut on his head as a result.

Appearing from custody, Dewar pleaded guilty to behaving abusively between Mill Street and police headquarters on Dundee’s West Bell Street on September 19.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said Dewar had been drinking heavily throughout the night and accepted that he “lost his temper” following the arrival of police.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deemed only one disposal was appropriate.

“You have done this lots of times before,” the sheriff told Dewar.

“Alcohol may be the reason behind it but it’s up to you to sort it out.

“In my view there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Dewar was jailed for four months which will be served after he completes 31 days of an unexpired prison sentence.