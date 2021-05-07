Morning briefing: Everything you need to know for May 7

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Scottish election: Millions vote in Holyrood’s ‘most important’ election
- Peachy keen – or how the Scottish election became a battle for your second vote
- Here are 17 key battles that could decide the Holyrood election
- Scottish election fallout: Seven things that could unfold over the next few days
- ‘You’re a racist’: Nicola Sturgeon reacts to ex-Britain First deputy in street confrontation
- Expert criticises lack of focus on drug deaths during Scottish election campaign
- Scottish election turnout warning over those hit hardest by Covid
Coming up today:
- Counting begins at 9am but don’t expect first results until after 5pm.
- Follow our LIVE BLOG for all the action today as election races unfold
- We’ve got reporters at 15 counts around Scotland bringing you all the latest information and results as they happen, and analysis of what it all means in your communities.
- Our Election Hub Live news updates start at 12 noon – 8pm catch the streaming broadcasts every hour on our website, or on our Facebook page.
Get involved in the conversation: If you’ve got a constructive comment to make about the election results today, then use the #ElectionHub hashtag and we might include the best ones in our LIVE BLOG.
