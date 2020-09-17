Staff members at a secondary school in Dundee are taking on an epic walking and cycling challenge to raise cash for charity.

Eight members of staff from Morgan Academy, in Stobswell, have decided to take on a total of 2,240 miles during the month of September, raising cash for MND Scotland.

Keen cyclists Claire Farningham and Vikki Black, from Dundee, both work at the school and opted to take on the challenge of cycling 300 miles each for the charity this month.

When their colleagues heard about what they were doing, more decided to join in pledging to cycle or walk between 150 and 300 miles.

Vikki’s mum was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2013 and Claire has another friend whose dad sadly passed away with the disease.

MND is a rapidly progressing terminal illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles. This may cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe unaided.

Claire said: “The reason we have chosen to support MND Scotland is because Victoria’s mum was diagnosed with this awful disease.

“I also have another friend whose dad was diagnosed with the MND and sadly passed away, so I feel really passionate about raising as much as I can and I believe there needs to be more awareness.

“Our whole team works at Morgan Academy, and we would love to raise awareness and let everyone in Dundee know what we are up to.

“Many of us felt that one of the costs of lockdown was to our waistlines and our mental health and wellbeing. So, we were looking for a way to improve both and a worthy cause to support.

“We had originally hoped to raise £1,000 but have already doubled that, which is amazing.

“Many donors have expressed their belief that we are doing a good thing and that they want to support this cause because they know, or have known, MND sufferers.

“During lockdown my daughter and I really started to enjoy the more simple things in life, one of those being getting out on our bikes, so I’m aiming to cycle 300 miles.

“It won’t be easy, working full time, and looking after a 9-year-old and squeezing in 10 miles on a bike every day – it will certainly be a challenge”

Vikki said: “Since my Mum was diagnosed with MND, my family have been raising money for MND Scotland.

“The support that Mum and the rest of the family has received has been outstanding but the idea that one day those with MND can be cured is the real motivator for me.”

Aiming to clock up a total of 2,420 miles by the end of the month the team of teachers and office staff are already well on their way, completing 1,190 miles to date.

Vikki added: “Support from our families, friends and colleagues is humbling and we’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the charity. It really does make a difference to peoples’ lives.”

Iain McWhirter, MND Scotland’s head of fundraising, said “I’d like to thank the whole team at Morgan Academy for taking on this incredible challenge.

“Without the support of our incredible fundraisers and the generous donations of friends and family, none of that would be possible. We’ll be cheering on the team as they reach target in the coming weeks.”

To support Team Morgan’s walking and cycling challenge you can donate online here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-farningham1.