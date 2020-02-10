More youth talent to come for Dundee United, says academy coach Asghar

Dundee United academy coach Adam Asghar says there is more talent to come through to first-team level at Tannadice after the club’s youth set-up achieved Project Brave Elite status.

Asghar took on the role of U/18 coach full-time almost a year ago as United revamped their youth set-up under Andy Goldie, someone he knew well from working together at the SFA’s Performance School at Braidhurst High School while coaching at Motherwell.

The former Motherwell, Alloa and Annan player has been hard at work under academy boss Goldie to help the club gain Elite status.

That happened last autumn and Asghar says the job now is to keep providing boss Robbie Neilson with homegrown talent after the likes of Chris Mochrie moved into the top team.

“The year has went very quickly because we’ve done a lot of work on the pitch but more off it,” he told the Tele.

“We are starting to see that come to fruition now with a full-time staff and the Elite status.

“We’ve had a couple of players in the last year like Chris Mochrie making the step up, which is fantastic.

“He’s been involved in the last two games and is away with Scotland U/17s just now.

“Lewis Neilson is now starting to do that. He’s been on the bench and is away with Scotland also.

“I think we have more coming.

“We have faith in the young players here and we have a strong group.

“We give them the platform and, hopefully, over the next year or two, we see the fruits of their work.”

With father Tony sporting director at Tannadice, Asghar Jnr knew it was inevitable there would be questions of nepotism.

However, the 25-year-old says having to deal with any accusations has made him work even harder to prove himself.

He added: “It’s been spoken about and I wasn’t naive to that coming in, the backlash and what it looks like.

“I expected how it would be received and I had to block it out as much as I could.

“ I knew how Andy worked and, to be honest, how Tony works.

“I knew what the vision would be and where they’d want to take the club.

“I had to put the family stuff aside, as much as people told me not to, and prove my worth.

“It was more of an attraction than anything knowing how both of them work and wanting to be a part of something extremely successful.”