More than 70 new ‘high quality’ council houses planned in Fife

Fife councillors have backed plans for 76 new council houses to be built in Methil, Dysart and Glenrothes.

Politicians approved plans for the three new developments at a Fife Council meeting on Wednesday, May 26.

The 76 new homes will form part of the commitment Fife Council made to build 3,500 affordable houses by May 2022.

Judy Hamilton, convener of the council’s community and housing services committee welcomed the approval.

‘High-quality, comfortable home’

Ms Hamilton said: “I remain absolutely committed to meeting housing needs of people of Fife.

“Each new council house, in each development provides every new tenant with a high-quality, comfortable home built to the highest standards.

“Our successful affordable housing programme is a top priority for the council and, working with partners including the Fife Housing Association Alliance, we will be aiming to create as many safe, warm and affordable homes for Fifers as possible.”

The 76 homes will include 34 council houses to be built in the Westwood Park area of Glenrothes.

Homes spread over three areas

They are part of the wider development of 340 houses in total.

They are made up of 22 general needs houses and 12 specific needs houses, the council said.

Thirty-four new affordable council houses will also be built at Boreland Road, Dysart. The houses are made up of 24 general needs houses and 10 specific needs houses.

Eight new affordable council houses to be built in Methil at 251 High Street.

The houses are to be made up of six general needs houses and two specific needs houses.

The proposed houses will all be constructed to the developer’s standard design but will comply with Housing for Varying Needs standards and will be equipped with sprinkler systems.