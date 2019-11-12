More than half of Leisure and Culture Dundee staff claim they have been bullied

More than half of Leisure and Culture Dundee employees who took part in a survey claim they have suffered bullying.

The results show that 54% of the Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) staff polled said they had been bullied at work.

The figures also show that 56% of workers had seen another employee bullied at work while 90% said LACD should do more to support staff who have been bullied.

A worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had suffered at the hands of fellow staff to the point where she did not want to get out of bed some mornings.

She said: “My boss would shout at me and belittle me in front of colleagues and members of the public.

“I would also constantly be watched to make sure I was carrying out my duties properly.”

The union has now requested a meeting with LACD.

Helen Meldrum, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “We take a no- nonsense approach with employers who have a culture of bullying and we will continue to support any member who has experienced this or witnessed this at work.

“The fact we have had no response calls the leadership into question in our view.

“The culture has to change so people can feel safe at work about raising concerns and confident that their manager can act upon it – currently 90% of those who responded say they do not have that confidence.

“LACD management have completely refused to engage with us. It’s time they stopped burying their heads in the sand and listen to what their own employees are telling them.”

A spokesman for LACD said: “We will consider the results of this survey and encourage GMB to liaise with us directly through our planned joint meetings.”