More than half of A90 speeding offences from Stonehaven to Dundee recorded at Laurencekirk junction

More than half of all speeding offences caught by average speed cameras on the A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee in the last year took place at the notorious Laurencekirk junction.

Between April 2020 and June 2021 there were 10,044 speeding offences recorded by the yellow camera system along the 51.5 mile stretch, according to data from Safety Cameras Scotland.

And of these, 5,202 of them were recorded at the 50mph limit stretch at Laurencekirk – accounting for almost 52% of the total.

Flyover plans

The infamous junction between the A90 and the A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose road has been the site of many crashes and near-misses over the years.

Just last month, two were taken to hospital after a crash involving a van and a motorbike near the area.

Campaigners have been fighting for more than a decade for a flyover to be built.

Andrew Bowie, the Tory MP For West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said the figures “sent shivers down my spine”, and called for the Scottish Government to move the project to improve safety at the notorious junction “into the fast lane”.

However, Transport Scotland said a timetable can not yet be set, as it is still dealing with four objections to its proposals.

If these are not resolved, the flyover could be significantly delayed.

‘Frightening’ speeding issues

Mr Bowie said: “These figures send shivers down my spine, and highlight that urgent action must be taken before more people are seriously injured on the route.

“The statistics lay bare the frightening speeding issues which exist on the A90, particularly at Laurencekirk.

“Every day that passes with noting being done to solve the problems at Laurencekirk puts more and more people at risk when crossing this terrifying junction.

“The SNP Government must work with Aberdeenshire Council to release the handbrake and move this project into the fast lane.”

He added: “It’s vital the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee is given exactly the same attention by Transport Scotland as the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

Mearns councillor and fellow Tory, George Carr, added: “Far too many lives have been lost on the A90 and action needs to be taken to improve safety at the substandard junctions.

“The acceleration and deceleration lanes are also a concern – particularly at this time of year with many slow-moving vehicles.”

Transport Scotland’s progress

In 2016, the Scottish Government confirmed £24 million plans for the improvement project, and it was hoped it would be in place by 2022.

But progress has been delayed, and a small number of objectors could potentially push the development back even further.

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said the Scottish Government is “commited” to completing the work “as soon as possible”.

“We received four objections to proposals during the statutory consultation period for the draft orders,” she added.

“And we continue to negotiate with objectors to try and resolve concerns where possible.

“Should we be unsuccessful in removing all objections, a public local inquiry may be required.

“As with all trunk road projects, this is the appropriate forum for considering objections received and not withdrawn.

“Delivery of the scheme itself can only commence if it is approved under the relevant statutory procedures, at which point a timetable for its progress can be set.”